The City of Quesnel is receiving some funding to upgrade the Riverfront Trail.

The Federal Government, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, is investing $118,325.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

“This initiative demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting economic development in communities in every corner of British Columbia. We have helped put small and medium sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it’s time to invest the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities grow and thrive well into the future.”

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says the money will be put to good use.

“The City of Quesnel is thrilled to implement this stage of our wayfinding strategy. The Riverfront Trail serves as the hub of our community trail network, and a well-marked system supports residents and visitors to navigate and explore the community while getting some fresh air and exercise.”

It will be used to upgrade wayfinding signage along the trail, and also includes refreshing existing information kiosks, designing and installing new ones, as well as creating new signage.