Two Williams Lake area men scheduled to go to trial for murder in Kamloops

By George Henderson
(BC RCMP/Facebook)
24-year old Daine Stump and 32-year old Wyatt Boffa are scheduled to appear in Supreme Court in Kamloops on August 29th.

Six weeks have been set aside for the trial.

A pre-trial conference was held yesterday.

Stump and Boffa are both charged with first degree murder.

The charges are in connection with a suspicious death in the Deep Creek area in December of 2018.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mountain House Road where they discovered the body of a 43-year old man.

The victim was later identified as Jamie Sellars Baldwin.

