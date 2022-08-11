- Advertisement -
24-year old Daine Stump and 32-year old Wyatt Boffa are scheduled to appear in Supreme Court in Kamloops on August 29th.
Six weeks have been set aside for the trial.
A pre-trial conference was held yesterday.
Stump and Boffa are both charged with first degree murder.
The charges are in connection with a suspicious death in the Deep Creek area in December of 2018.
Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence on Mountain House Road where they discovered the body of a 43-year old man.
The victim was later identified as Jamie Sellars Baldwin.
