Wildfires are starting to appear more and more throughout the province, with the Cariboo region having five new wildfires today.

Since the wildfires are new, the largest one currently is 0.35 hectares, with the smallest being 0.09 hectares. The only other wildfire is currently under control at 15.00 hectares in size, which has been burning since August 1st. That wildfire is at Gang Ranch.

The new wildfire locations are:

Vedan Lake (0.09 hectares)

8km South East of Punti Lake (0.09 hectares)

Antoine Lake Rd (0.09 hectares)

Chilancoh Ranch (0.10 hectares)

South of Bull Canyon Park (0.35 hectares)

As of right now, the Cariboo region is sitting at a mix of moderate to high fire danger ratings. There are some spots that have a low danger rating.

“While campfires still are allowed in the Cariboo fire centre, they need to be enjoyed responsibly.” says Erin Bull, Fire Information Officer for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“That includes ensuring you have a fire guard around your campfire, that you have access to water and a handtool, and that you never leave your campfire unattended. It should be completely cool to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.”

To see where wildfires are taking place in the province, you can check the BC Wildfire Dashboard here.

You can also find the Fire Danger Rating map here.