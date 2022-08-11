- Advertisement -

Conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said that’s due to the heat the region has had over the past week combined with sub-tropical moisture that’s now coming up from the States.

He explained what could potentially happen over the course of this latest watch.

“Strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, or large hail could occur this afternoon and into the evening,” Sekhon said. “

Sekhon noted when thunder roars, go indoors.

“You want to try to be in a safe structure, or in a hardtop vehicle, those are two good, safe areas to be if you do see lightning in your area or you hear the roar of lightning close to the lightning flash that means it’s even closer as well. You definitely want to take caution when there’s lightning around and stay in a safe environment for at least a half hour after the last lightning strike.”

Sekhon asks that you stay tuned to the weather, not only for today into this afternoon and this evening, but also tonight and tomorrow afternoon, there’s also going to be potential for thunderstorms, and Saturday there could be another potentially severe day for the Cariboo.