Not guilty on all counts !

That was the verdict handed down in a Williams Lake murder case by Madame Justice Ross in Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Aug 10)

25-year old Micheal Drynock was facing one count each of first degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Drynock was charged in connection with the death of Branton Regner.

RCMP say Regnar and another individual were reported missing following an incident on the Rudy Johnson Bridge on August 9th, 2019.

He was found deceased in the Fraser River a little over two weeks later.

Drynock was one of three people charged.

Charges against 27-year old Jordell Sellars were stayed by the crown, while 27-year old Jayson Gilbert pleaded guilty to second degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping.

He’s due to be sentenced in September.