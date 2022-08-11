- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, the community of Wells received cellular coverage however, other communities that don’t have cell service shouldn’t expect to receive it, at least anytime soon.

One of the issues with bringing cell service is how expensive it can be. For the community of Wells, the project cost came to a total of $980,000.

“A lot of the issue is that some of them are so rural remote, even though they’re actual communities.” says Margo Wagner, Chair of the Cariboo Regional District.

“Chances are they will not be getting cell service anytime soon.”

Wagner added that she thinks with the federal and provincial governments various grant funding will put a lot of emphasis on getting Fibre, which would improve connectivity.

Broadband internet does look to get improved, which allows residents to access cell service through Wi-Fi.

