- Advertisement -

Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Staff Sargeant Darren Dodge says police are looking for Danelle Mathewson.

“She was last seen in Williams Lake on either August 4th or 5th. She may be in the company of a Mr. Riley Gray Dunham. We’re concerned because it’s believed that Ms. Mathewson is currently pregnant,” Dodge said.

Police say Mathewson is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian Female, 5 foot 7 inches tall weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Danelle Mathewson is asked to call the Williams Lake detachment (250) 392-6211.