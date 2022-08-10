- Advertisement -

Police in Quesnel were called to Franks Supermarket on Quesnel-Hydraulic Road early this morning.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch goes over a few of the details.

“It appears that it happened this (Wednesday) morning between 5-30 and 6 a.m. Several items were taken from the business and it appears that the suspects departed in a vehicle. We’re looking if anybody was in that area around that time or observed anything suspicious or if they have dash cam video or surveillance video that may show that area please contact the local police.”

Kronebusch says they haven’t determined the exact amount of items stolen, but they do know that several of items that were taken were of higher value

He says they are also reviewing video surveillance at the business as part of their investigation.