The River Forecast Centre has ended a flood watch that went into effect in late July.

It was lifted yesterday for the Chilcotin region including the Chilcotin River, Chilko River and tributaries.

The River Forecast Centre said flows have been receding since the weekend as temperatures lowered after a relatively strong heat wave back in the latter part of July.

They added that the upcoming CLEVER Model forecast predicts continued recession and favourable flow conditions in rivers and creeks.

The combination of snow melt and glacier melt at high elevations in the Chilcotin basin produced sustained high flows for the region through most of the summer.