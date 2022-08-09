- Advertisement -

A record was broken at the 47th annual Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Regina by Williams Lake resident, Pat Harton.

He broke the outdoor 1500 meter race with a time of 6:36.29, which was just over ten and a half seconds faster than the previous record set back in 2019. The age category that the record was broken in was between 80-84.

Harton said that over the last month, his training had consisted of being uphill, doing short and fast training. Even though the last months training was focused on this event, he says that his training is ongoing.

Not only was the 1500 meter race record broken, but Harton also won gold for the 400, and 800 meter race.

He said that all the provinces that participated had good showings, with B.C. having a good amount of participants competing within teams. Harton however is an unattached athlete, so he didn’t represent any teams.

The Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships took place in July, from the 29th to the 31st.

As of right now, Harton has two more events he’ll be racing in this year, which is the Canada 55+ Games in Kamloops, and the B.C. 55+ Games.

For more information on the Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships in Regina, you can visit the website here.