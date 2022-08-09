- Advertisement -

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting an uptick in fires burning in the province.

There are currently 55 blazes burning….an increase of ten in the last two days.

Two-thirds are thought to have been started by lightning.

There is just one lonely fire now burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre zone.



That is the Gang Ranch fire that is listed at 15 hectares but is under control.

The province has 8 wildfires of note, 4 in the Kamloops Fire Centre and 4 in the Southeast Fire Centre.

Crews have begun lighting backfires to bring the wildfire in the southern Okanagan under control.

Air quality warnings have been issued for the area, southwest of Penticton, due to smoke.

500 properties are under evacuation order, while those living on another one-thousand have been told to be ready to leave.

(With files from Darin Bain-MyPGNow)