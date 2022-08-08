- Advertisement -

A ridge of high pressure setting back up in the Interior will make the South Cariboo the hottest spot in the region.

Derek Lee, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said starting tomorrow (Tuesday) temperatures will begin to climb into the 30 Degree range in the 100 Mile House area.

He also said Williams Lake and Quesnel won’t expect to see those kinds of highs until Wednesday.

“Temperatures this week will be around 5 to 7 degrees above average, the South Cariboo will definitely be a warm spot with temperatures getting into the low 30s.”

Lee noted the highest daytime temperatures will be in the 100 Mile House region Tuesday through Friday, while in Williams Lake and Quesnel the heat will be short-lived lasting Wednesday into Thursday.

And even though showers are expected for mid-week, he said temperatures won’t fall below 30 until the start of the weekend.

“There is a chance of showers beginning for the Interior on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night, and then into Thursday. As we get into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, we can assume that there’s going to be a little bit more cloud in the area unlike the past weekend and we might still see some showers linger into the weekend,” Lee said.

Lee added that the peak heat warning period goes from late June until early August and one could be issued depending on the amount of cloud cover the region gets over the next few days.