Williams Lake RCMP arrested a man and a woman after the couple assaulted bar staff.

Police said just before 10 Friday night (August 5, 2022) they attended a licensed establishment on Oliver Street after receiving a report that some patrons were assaulting the staff.

Officers detained the couple accused of attacking the staff.

Police said both have been arrested and several charges of assault have been approved against both individuals.

If you have further information about this incident and have not yet spoken with the police, you are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-62-11.