- Advertisement -

An ATV accident claimed the life of a 17-year old girl in the Williams Lake area early Sunday (Aug 7) morning.

Police were called to the gravel area at the end of Gun a Noot trail just after midnight to assist with an ATV rollover.

Officers attended the scene where paramedics and fire rescue personnel were providing medical assistance.

The youth was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

- Advertisement -

RCMP say initial evidence at the scene showed that the victim was not wearing a helmet.

Police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.