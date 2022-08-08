- Advertisement -

The deadline has now come and gone for North Cariboo residents to take part in an on-line survey to provide input into potential renovations at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre.

The deadline was originally June 24th but was later extended until the end of July.

Three Open Houses were also held.

The three options the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee is looking at are an upgrade with no expansion for around 12.6 million dollars, an upgrade with an expansion but not water slide for about 30.7 million, or an upgrade and expansion with the water slide for roughly 34.6 million dollars.

Results from the survey will be released at the next Joint Advisory Committee meeting in September.