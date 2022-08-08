- Advertisement -

The District of 100 Mile House Economic Development Strategy have begun conducting surveys to understand tourism potential.

The tourism assets that they’ll be looking at are activity, product, attraction, or experiences that attract visitors or supports the visitor experience.

“To better understand what our tourism assets are, and maybe where our gaps are.” says Joanne Doddridge, Director of Economic Development and Planning.

“We are undertaking this survey to try to collect as many of the tourism assets in all of the South Cariboo as possible, so we’re asking folks to do the survey.”

Mitch Campsall, Mayor of 100 Mile House has said that tourism numbers are up compared to last year.

The survey will continue until September 16th, with focus groups on September 7th from 3pm until 4pm, and September 8th from 10am until 11am.

For those looking to participate in the survey, you can find it here.