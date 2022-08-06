- Advertisement -

This weekend is The 64th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale, where kids from across the Cariboo come to participate.

The other 4-H clubs involved include Big Lake, Canim Lake, Highland and more. The kids have prepared for around a year to participate in the Show and Sale event to compete.

“This is kind of the year end show where all the kids come together and show what they’ve done throughout the year.” says Kim Sepkowski, Vice President of the Williams and District 4-H.

“They compete against one another in showmanship classes, and then from there they go into market competitions, where its all about the animals or the projects they’ve completed.”

On Monday, There will be a parade at 5:30, with the sales taking place at 6:30.

To keep up with the Williams Lake and District 4-H, you can find their Facebook here.