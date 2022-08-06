- Advertisement -

Statistics were released based on vehicle claims that’s tied to wildfire damage, which is important to know as we’re now in wildfire season.

ICBC said that from 2017-2021, 39 wildfire-related vehicle claims were reported within the Cariboo Region totalling over $250,000. In all of BC, the total amount of vehicle claims were 313, totalling $2.3 million.

They also added that they “urge drivers to be safe and plan for the unexpected. A wildfire followed by an evacuation order can happen suddenly in areas prone to wildfires in B.C. and it is important to be prepared.”

Another way you can prepare is by creating a grab and go bag, if an evacuation is needed. This would have things such as food and water, phone charger(s), a map and more.

A full list for items can be found on here.

Other things needed include having your important documents in a spot that’s easy to find. Lastly is knowing if you need insurance coverage for wildfires, especially if you live in a wildfire prone area.

For more information on wildfire tips, you can find them on ICBC’s website here.