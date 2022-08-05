- Advertisement -

The Clinton Museum will be hosting their Food Tasting event, which will consist of different foods from the past.

During previous food tasting events, foods were themed from the 1920’s, up until the 1940’s. However, this Saturday will have foods based from the 1860’s, with eight different categories.

Nicholas Kosovic, Manager at the Clinton Museum said that “the museum staff and volunteers will be cooking up selections from the Clinton Hotel lunch menu, several years before it burned down in 1958.”

The different foods that will be included at the event is mutton soup with barley, creamed sockeye salmon on toast, and boiled brisket beef topped with Spanish sauce.

The food is first come first serve, and will begin serving at 12pm in the Clinton Museum backyard, and will go until 1pm, with entry by donation.

You can find more information on the Clinton Museum Facebook page here.