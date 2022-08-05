- Advertisement -

Williams Lake came within a whisker of setting a temperature record yesterday. (Thursday)

Nan Lu is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“The record lowest maximum daytime temperature was 13.1 degrees (1996) and yesterday August 4th it was 13.2, so we were just 0.1 degrees warmer than the record.”

Lu says Quesnel and 100 Mile House were also close to records.

“100 Mile, the record was 11.5, and our daytime high yesterday was 12.3. And for Quesnel, the record lowest maximum temperature was 16 degrees, and yesterday we got to 16.9.”

Lu says we won’t be coming close to those types of records moving forward.

“No, there is a change in the weather patterns. We will be seeing a drying and warming trend with a ridge of high pressure building into BC. Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend and into mid next week.”

Lu says temperatures will get to about 30 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.