The Cariboo region’s unemployment rate was up again last month.

Vincent Ferrao, an Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over the numbers.

“July’s unemployment rate was 6.3 percent for the Cariboo region. Compared to a year ago it was slightly lower, it was 6 percent. This July we have 61-hundred people looking for work, or unemployed people. And a year ago we had 56-hundred.”

Ferrao says there were slightly more people working in the region.

“90,300 people working this July, and a year ago we had 88,200. We had a gain in wholesale and retail trade. The other gain was in healthcare and social assistance, but we had fewer people working in accommodation and food services.”

He says there were no other significant changes in the other sectors.

The Cariboo’s jobless rate has now climbed in each of the last five months, a trend that began in February when the rate was just 3 percent. (3.0, 3.7, 4.5, 5.2, 5.9, 6.3)

Ferrao says Canada’s unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.9 percent last month, which is still a record low.

The jobless rate in BC was 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 in June.

Manitoba has the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5 percent.

BC is also behind Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Manitoba 3.5%

Saskatchewan 4.0%

Quebec 4.1%

BC 4.7%

Alberta 4.8%

Ontario 5.3%

PEI 5.7%

Nova Scotia 5.9%

New Brunswick 7.1%

Newfoundland 10.2%