The Tsilhqot’in National Government and the Tsilhqot’in Eten and Nadiltil (TEN) have joined in partnership to help flood repairs.

Two bridges have now been put up, which had been in development since the flood in 2018. The bridges that have been put in place are the only ways in and out of the communities.

“These bridges were designed and built to the new elevation requirements based hydrogeological studies of the waterways.” says Ron Sturgess, Operating Manager of TEN.

“So it took into account what was really required.”

The physical construction included materials such as steel piling, steel superstructure, and precast concrete, which can withstand high-water events while remaining intact.

The bridges will also save taxpayer dollars, as they’ll require less upkeep and maintenance. On top of that, the bridges will be less impactful on the environment, as every time a bridge washes out, it creates changes in the environment around them.

For more information, you can find the Tsilhqot’in National Government’s press release here.