Environment Canada is calling for a high of only 12 degrees in 100 Mile House, 14 in Williams Lake and 18 in Quesnel.

Armel Castellan, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says those numbers will be very close to a record, especially in 100 Mile.

“For August 4th, the lowest high we’ve ever seen there is 11.5 degrees in 1980. You are very close to that temperature. Right now you are at 9 for Clinton, which is the proxy for 100 Mile. So if it doesn’t rise above 11.4 then you would have a broken record for lowest high temperature of the day.”

Castellan says the record for Williams Lake for August 4th is 13.1 degrees in 1996, while for Quesnel it is 16 degrees from 1980.

The normal high for this time of year is 24 degrees.

Parts of the Cariboo also saw a lot of rain yesterday, although it did vary.

“As we get into the Cariboo, from Clinton north a fair smattering. Some, particularly just south and east of Williams Lake, up to 23 millimetres there, and in a neighbouring station only at 5, so a lot of difference between very short distances.”

Castellan says just 11.1 millimetres fell at the airport in Williams Lake.

Quesnel saw 7 millimetres and the Clinton area actually saw 8.1 millimetres this (Thursday) morning.

Castellan says none of those numbers were even close to records.

“For early August for Williams Lake there have been times were upwards of 20 millimetres has fallen, even 46 millimetres fell on August 2nd, 1989. The more recent number here is 20.3 in 2013 on the third of August. On the 4th of August the record is 22.4 in 1996. August 3rd the record for Quesnel is 41.4 millimetres in 1956. Last year in 2021 on August 2nd, 31.4 millimetres fell and that was the second place record for the 2nd of August.”

The normal amount of rainfall for the month of August is 46.2 millimetres for Quesnel, and 46.1 for Williams Lake.