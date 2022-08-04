- Advertisement -

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the North Thompson River, which covers 100 Mile House, and the Quesnel River near Quesnel.

In a release from the Ministry of Forests, snow and glacier melts have slowed down the receding water levels in rivers, which have already been relatively high. The Cariboo has already been seeing precipitation this week, with Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasting 10-40mm of rainfall today.

The release points out that the river levels in the high streamflow regions are expected to rise significantly, while peaking at levels between the 1 and 5 year return period. Return periods are an estimate as to how long it will be between rainfall events of a given magnitude.

Details on forecasts can be found on the CLEVER Model on the BC government website.

The Ministry of Forest says that the public should stay clear of any fast flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks during the high streamflow period.

A map for the different flood warnings and advisories can be found on the River Forecast Centre’s website here.