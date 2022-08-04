- Advertisement -

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal election in Quesnel has been announced.

Nominations will be received by the Chief Election Officer from 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30th until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 9th.

The Candidate Withdrawal deadline will then be on the 16th.

Nominations forms will be available as of August 17th.

Qualifications for office include being a Canadian citizen, you must be 18 years of age on or before General Voting Day on October 15th, and you must be a resident of BC for at least 6 months prior to your nomination papers being filed.

Campaign expense limits are $10,931.76 for Mayor and $5,465.88 for Councillor.

Third party advertising is limited to $809.84.

The City will also hold a pre-nominee information session for those that are thinking of running for office, or for members of the public that would like to learn more about the role of an elected official.

It will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 4-30 in Council Chambers on the 4th floor of City Hall.