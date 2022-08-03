- Advertisement -

Parents can now schedule an appointment for a covid vaccine for their kids between the ages of 6 months to four years old.

In the Interior Health region, Williams Lake will have their vaccine clinic at Williams Lake public health (540 Borland Street). 100 Mile House will be at the Southern Cariboo Health Centre (555 Cedar Ave).

You can find the appointment dates available on their website here.

For Quesnel, located in the Northern Health region, the clinic will be at the Quesnel Community Health Services (543 Front Street).

You can find the appointment dates available on their website here.

“The best and easiest way to get your child vaccinated is make sure that you register them.” says Dr. Carol Fenton, Medical Health Officer with Interior Health.

“As soon as there is eligibility and availability to book, you will be notified, and be provided with a link through your email.”

You can register your child to get the vaccine here.