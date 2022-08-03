- Advertisement -

There are now just 8 wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas says five are in the 100 Mile zone, including the Chasm wildfire that is still the largest in the region.

“The Chasm wildifre itself is being held at 43 hectares. There are 26 fire fighters on site today. The main focus is to keep putting water onto the fire, working from the current wet line that they have established around it.”

Nicholas says there is also a fire burning right next to the Chasm fire that is listed as under control at around 3.6 hectares.

He says the others are very small.

“The one at Rock Creek is still out of control and less than a hundreth of a hectare. There are four fire fighters that have been assigned to the incident. Their main objective for today is to establish a water delivery system to get water to the fire. At the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 24, that wildfire is under control, still less than a hundreth of a hectare. And the Canoe Creek, the wildfire is out of control at 2 hectares and a helicopter is bucketing onto the fire. There is minimal fire behavior being displayed, so it’s a ground fire essentially. A fire guard has been established around the entire fire.”

Nicholas says there are currently three wildfires in the Central Cariboo, including the Gang Ranch fire.

“The Gang Ranch fire, the same as before it is out of control at 15 hectares. A BC Wildfire Official is headed there today (Wednesday) to assess the situation”

Nicholas says currently no structures are being threatened, and the suspected cause of all of the wildfires in the Cariboo is lightning.