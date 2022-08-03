- Advertisement -

Saying he no longer has the confidence to solve its problems, B-C Housing CEO Shayne Ramsay is resigning.

Ramsay said while a segment of our population faces poverty, poor health, violence, and premature death, others are now unwilling to provide a welcoming space that could save lives.

He says he was threatened with violence at a public meeting by those opposed to a public housing project in Vancouver.

Ramsay also stated violence against the homeless is on the rise in B-C a situation he calls “disturbing.”

– with files from Vista Radio newswire