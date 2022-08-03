- Advertisement -

The Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN) and the Scout Island Nature Centre have teamed up to bring new signs that will educate visitors on indigenous plants and animals.

Signs will continually be placed throughout the next couple months in Scout Island. There has already been a large sign placed in Scout Island which can be found near the Nekw7usem Bridge.

“This initiative is meant to really focus on plants and shrubs and trees that are visible on Scout Island.” says Whitney Spearing, Senior Manager of Title and Rights for the Williams Lake First Nation.

“So, taking that sort of knowledge and reflecting back also the Indigenous youth of all of those plants is really important.”

- Advertisement -

Spearing added that there’s a good understanding of what plants are used for in modern times, but not a great understanding of what the Indigenous use was over time. She says this will give Indigenous perspective to western knowledge.

For more information on the signage, you can find the WLFN press release here.