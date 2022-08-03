- Advertisement -

Ten wildifires in the South Cariboo and two in the Central Cariboo.

That’s the rundown on the wildfires that are currently burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre, according to Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas.

The largest fire is the the Chasm Road wildfire.

“It’s 18 kilometres northeast of Clinton and 40 kilometres south of 100 Mile. The fire is in the being held stage at 43 hectares, and it hasn’t grown since Friday. There is a fire guard with an additional 15-foot wet line, which is hosed down plants and vegetation in place around the whole fire, and it’s being actioned by 24 fire fighters who are on site.”

Nicholas says there is also a smaller fire near that one.

“That one is 7 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile which was discovered today (Tuesday) and is estimated to be 3 hectares in size. There is 11 fire fighters on scene with 2 helicopters and a piece of heavy equipment. That incident is being actioned by air tankers and is classified as out of control.”

Nicholas says most of the other fires are quite small, with the exception of the Gang Ranch fire near Dog Creek in the Central Cariboo zone that is estimated at 17 hectares.

He says there are no fires that are threatening structures right now, and he says all of the fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre are believed to be started by lightning.