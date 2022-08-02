- Advertisement -

The Wills sisters, formally of Quesnel, both won money on the Canadian Pro Rodeo circuit over the BC Day long weekend.

Lane Wills was first in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Bruce, Alberta for 18 hundred dollars.

Brooke earned a 6-7 split in Bruce and was also 12th in Medicine Hat for a total of 917 dollars.

Lane went into the weekend in second place in the overall standings with $21,187.34 in earnings, while Brooke was 15th with $8,118.80.

The top 12 will qualify for the Canadian Finals at the end of the season.

High Prairie, Alberta is hosting a two day rodeo starting today. (Tuesday)