(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Cannabis use in Northern Health is fairly active according to a recent survey from the province.

38% percent of surveyed residents in our health region reported using cannabis in the past 12 months, trailing only Vancouver Island Health (40%) and Interior Health (39%).

Province-wide, 44% of respondents are using cannabis for physical pain relief followed by enjoyment/recreation (31%) and better sleep 23%.

“This comprehensive report gives us important information directly from people in British Columbia on their opinions and habits surrounding cannabis use,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“From how it may impact their daily lives to perceptions around cannabis use and driving, it’s important for us to know this information so we can support a strong cannabis sector in B.C., while continuing to keep public health and safety the cornerstone of our policies.”

In addition, a large portion of respondents use the substance for medical reasons due to problems with sleeping (60%), anxiety (43%), chronic non-cancer pain (39%) and depression (30%).

The government also stated in its survey that 71% of those who participated are buying cannabis from a licensed private or government store or from a friend or acquaintance (40%).

Furthermore, the province noted a decrease in self-reported driving after cannabis use since 2018 going from 28% to 15%.

Nearly 25-thousand people living in BC participated in the survey, with 18% of respondents located in Northern Health.

A link to the report can be found here.