Williams Lake RCMP were called about a missing child in 150 Mile on July 28th at around 9:00 at night.

The child had not been seen by the family for over six hours, but was found by a member of the public later and promptly returned home.

“Williams Lake RCMP is aware of reports circulating on social media of an abduction, and understand the concern members of the community have” says Corporal Brett Squire, Media Relations Officer for Williams Lake RCMP. “There is currently no specific information to release to the public related to the cause of the missing youth. If and when such information becomes available, it will be released.”

The investigation is still ongoing.