The Williams Lake AXIS has gotten a new withdrawal-management bed.

The new bed is a way to help people recover from substance use in a home-like environment.

“We have room for five individuals at any given time.” says Amanda Schulz, Chief Operating Officer for the Williams Lake AXIS.

“We are actively accepting referrals and supporting people already.”

She added that having the bed in a less structured facility allows for the environment to be more comfortable for people.

For more information on the Williams Lake AXIS, you can find their website here.