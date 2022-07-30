- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, a kitten was found on the side of a road by a driver.

In a news release from the Williams Lake and District SPCA, they say the driver was heading home when she noticed a lump on the edge of a highway. She then turned around to check what it was, it was a kitten.

From there, the kitten was taken to the nearest veterinarian, where it was found that she had a broken femur. This likely happened by being hit or run over by a vehicle.

“She has had her leg amputated. It was shattered to the point where that was the best option for her.” says Elizabeth Dighton, Manager of the Williams Lake and District SPCA Branch.

“Once she’s recovered, then she will be placed up for adoption.”

The kitten was originally named Mack, because it was believed she was hit by a big truck. Once the vet took a look at the kitten, it was noted that it was a female, so the name changed to Macy.

For more information on Macy, and how you can help, you can find all that here.