It’s BC Day long weekend, which means more people will be on the roads for travelling.

In a release from ICBC, a survey showed 66 per cent of respondents will be taking a road trip this summer. 45 per cent of of those taking a road trip say they’ll be driving more than last summer.

For the Southern Interior, on average, one person is killed with 85 injured in 350 crashes every year during BC Day long weekend. Crash and injury data from ICBC dates from 2017 to 2021.

Some tips that ICBC have provided include being aware of motorcycles, patience with R.V. drivers and those towing trailers or boats, and pre-trip check.

The release from ICBC also stated that most crashes this long weekend typically happen on a Friday. ICBC notes that that planning to head out on a Thursday or Saturday would be best.

They also note that people should plan ahead for a safe ride home, if drinks are involved.

For more information on the tips that ICBC has provided, you can find their release here.