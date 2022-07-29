- Advertisement -

Yesterday (July 28th) was another hot day for the Cariboo region, especially for residents in the 100 Mile House area.

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said that the previous daily record for the 100 Mile House area was 33 degrees, which was set in 2009. The record was then broken with a peak temperature of 34.5 degrees.

Even though 100 Mile House broke their temperature record, Environment Canada actually uses the weather station in Clinton.

As for any potential record breaks today, Sekhon says the only place coming close is Williams Lake. Today’s record was set back in 2018, where the peak temperature was 33.2 degrees. Environment Canada is forecasting 33 degrees, so it’ll be close.

He added that Quesnel will be harder to hit, as the previous record is 36 degrees. The forecasted high today is 33 degrees. 100 Mile House record is 33 degrees, where as they should only hit 31 degrees today.

Even though Williams Lake might break their daily record, it’s still too soon to tell if it will actually happen.

For more information on today’s weather forecast, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.