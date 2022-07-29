- Advertisement -

Adoption rates at the Williams Lake and District SPCA have been lower over the summer.

Since there is a lower amount of adoptions, this could pose a risk to the shelter running out of capacity to take in animals. Adoption allows for the shelter to bring in new animals that need the help.

Especially now, with the Quesnel SPCA having its roof collapse, the Williams Lake branch had to set aside space for animals needing a transfer.

Though, the adoption numbers slowing down isn’t unusual for the Williams Lake SPCA.

“It’s a traditional slow down come summer. People are taking off on vacation, getting out and doing a lot more stuff.” says Elizabeth Dighton, Manager at the Williams Lake and District SPCA Branch.

“Once we get closer to school coming back in, that changes again.”

Dighton added that adoption is not only great for the SPCA, but also the animal and adopter.

For more information on the SPCA, and where to adopt, you can find their website here.