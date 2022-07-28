- Advertisement -

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a wildfire in behind Quesnel River Pulp (QRP) on Two Mile Flat at around 11 o’clock this (Thursday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert explains.

“Upon arrival we had about 500 feet of wildfire spread along the CN Rail tracks and was heading up the bank towards QRP and that area there.”

Richert says they quickly brought in extra resources.

“There was some forested area there and we had fire throughout that area, so we did a second group page and we also called in Barlow Creek for additional support, and Wildfire BC also came out.”

- Advertisement -

Richert says they were able to quickly contain the fire.

He says they were on scene for about three hours, and BC Wildfire crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.

Richert says the heat, approaching 35 degrees, definitely presented some challenges.

“In these warmer temperatures you just make sure the crews are well hydrated, it adds to it for sure.”

No one was hurt and he says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Quesnel Fire Department had four pieces of apparatus and 15 firefighters on scene, Barlow Creek provided mutual aid with two pieces of apparatus and three firefighters, and BC Wildfire Service had a crew of six people.