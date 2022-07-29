- Advertisement -

During these hot days, especially where we reach temperatures above the 30 degree mark, its important to stay safe.

The Canadian Red Cross put out a release on how you can be sure to stay safe during a heat wave.

“The simple thing that you can do is obviously try and stay as cool as possible.” says Lyle Karasiuk, Senior First Aid Education Expert with the Canadian Red Cross.

“Maybe if you’re in an apartment or condo, the common area has a cool area, or maybe you can also visit a friend or family member who does have some cool air conditioning.”

Karasiuk added that if after you started to cool yourself off, and you feel more nauseous and it persists for an hour or two, to seek medical treatment.

For more information on ways to stay safe during a heat wave, you can check the Canadian Red Cross website here.