Quesnel City Council has endorsed a request by the North Cariboo Seniors Council for funding for what’s called a co-living project.

It’s seeking money from the Age-friendly Communities Grant Program to pay for a coordinator to do some preliminary work and set up a Co-Living organization for local seniors.

Councillor Mitch Vik is the liaison to the Seniors Council.

“It’s basically a way, concepts to gather seniors in large houses and share houses, and in come situations perhaps have students come in and co-live with seniors to help with chores and what not, and lower costs for students.’

A Senior Housing Gap Analysis that came out of surveys that were conducted in the fall of 2020 showed that seniors in Quesnel were mostly living in larger single-family homes, which in many instances were becoming difficult to manage.