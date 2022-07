- Advertisement -

A Quesnel golfer finished in a tie for 78th place out of 156 at the BC Senior Men’s Golf Championship in Victoria.

Rod Albers closed with a 10-over par 80 on Wednesday.

He also had rounds of 79 and 77 at the Uplands Golf Course.

James Pedersen, also from Quesnel, had rounds of 86, 81 and 83.

That put him in a tie for 134th.