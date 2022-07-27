- Advertisement -

Both Quesnel and Williams Lake came up a little shy when it comes to setting temperature records today. (Wednesday)

Environment Canada Meteorologist Ken Dosanjh confirms that it was 34.6 degrees in Quesnel, which is just below the record of 35.3 for July 27th that was set back in 1998.

Williams Lake peaked at 31.6 degrees, and the record was 34.2, also from 1998.

Dosanjh says we could see a record fall in the Lake City tomorrow (Thursday) though as the record for July 28th is 32.7 degrees and the forecasted high for today is 33.

The record for Quesnel for July 28th is 36.1 degrees from 1928.

The normal high for this time of year is 25 degrees.

Dosanjh says the heat is expected to continue throughout this week and through most of the weekend.