- Advertisement -

The City of Quesnel has filed a response in Supreme Court to a multi-million dollar lawsuit that has been filed against it over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

It’s short and sweet, saying that it disputes that the court has jurisdiction over the defendants, which is the Corporation of the City of Quesnel and City Manager Byron Johnson.

The response comes from Harris & Company LLP Barristers and Solicitors out of Vancouver.

A group of former employees filed the suit late last month. (June 22)

- Advertisement -

It says the plaintiffs, with the exception of one, were initially placed on leave without pay and all were eventually terminated for refusing to get vaccinated.

Each of the plaintiffs is seeking damages of up to 2 million dollars saying they have suffered mental anguish, mental distress, anxiety, and injury to dignity and self-respect.