- Advertisement -

Drivers across the Cariboo may start to notice a difference when paying for fuel at the pump.

Last week in Williams Lake, gas pumps were sitting around the 205.9 mark, and hadn’t really moved from that point. However, this week gas has gone down to as low as 192.9 at the Petro-Canada.

This is nearly a 15 cent difference compared to last week.

100 Mile House gas has also gone down below the 200.0 mark. Currently the gas stations are hovering around the 198-199 mark. weeks prior, 100 Mile House was sitting at a similar point as Williams Lake.

- Advertisement -

Quesnel is no exception to the lowering gas price, as they are now paying 198.9 up to 202.9 at the pump.

It’s unclear as to how long gas will stay bellow the 200.0 mark, so if your vehicle is needing fuel, now may be the best time to go.