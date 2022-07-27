- Advertisement -

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A stay of proceedings has been ordered in the trial of prominent Indigenous leader Ed John.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the decision was made yesterday (Tuesday) in Prince George Supreme Court after the charge assessment standard was no longer met.

The court case was in relation to a series of historical sex charges against John, dating back to the 1970s in the PG area, to which he pleaded not guilty last year

The 71-year-old was appointed to the B.C. cabinet as minister for children and families in November 2000, a position he held until June 2001.