Williams Lake woman sentenced in connection with shooting incident

By George Henderson
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com-STAFF)
Sentencing was handed down yesterday (Tuesday) for a woman who was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Williams Lake.

31-year old Randi Saunders, who pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon back in March, received a 602 day conditional sentence, two years probation, and a lifetime firearms prohibition.

That was one of seven charges laid against her.

The others, including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, and one each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, were stayed.

The charges are in connection with an incident on March 2nd of 2019.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 11-hundred block of Third Avenue North.

Upon arrival, police say they located a second female who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

