- Advertisement -

With a heat warning in effect cooling stations throughout the Cariboo are available to help bring some much-needed relief.

In Williams Lake residents can visit several locations with varying hours:

During the Day at the Seniors Activity Centre, Cariboo Friendship Centre, and the Women’s Contact Society.

From 9 am to 4:30 pm the Cariboo Community Church will be open, the arena lobby at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be available from 6 am to 6 pm, and the Salvation Army will act as a cooling station from 9 am to 9:45 am and again from noon to 12:45.

- Advertisement -

In 100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall said the South Cariboo Recreation Centre will be a cooling station for as long as the heat event continues.

“And the hours are daily between 2 pm and 6 pm so basically if it’s needed we’ll have it open and if it’s not needed we won’t. We have it place now making sure that if we do have an issue and there are issues that people need to cool down this will be open for them.”

In Quesnel, Director of Community Services, Jeff Norburn explained where residents can find some relief.

“The Arts and Recreation Centre is our cooling station during heat events in the summertime and people are welcome to go there and stay as long as they need to to remain cool in the heat.”

Norburn added that this cooling station will be open anytime the Arts and Recreation Centre is open and during the week that’s from 6 am until 10 pm.

“If the number of people who start coming in seeking relief from the heat, increases enough, we would likely open up a space in the building in one of the rooms providing additional seating to make sure that we accommodate whatever the demand is,” Norburn said.