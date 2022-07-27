- Advertisement -

The Daybreak Rotary Club will be having a mural made, in recognition of the volunteers of Williams Lake.

Dwayne Davis will be the one painting the mural, which will be the wall between Save-On-Foods and BC Liquor.

“Dwayne Davis, a local muralist we used before kind of joined talking back and forth to come up with a topic for a second mural, came up with volunteerism.” says Andrew Sandberg, Director of the Daybreak Rotary Club.

“I think volunteers here are underappreciated, and very quickly overlooked.”

The City of Williams Lake will be putting $5,000 towards the mural, after its approval at City Council.

As to when people can see the mural, there will be an event held at the wall on September 17th, where volunteers are invited to put their hand on the painted wall.