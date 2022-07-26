- Advertisement -

A fire protection agreement has been put in place for the Williams Lake First Nation, thanks to the approval at City Council last Tuesday.

The agreement was passed during City Council, but had been in talks since December 2021. This would cover Unity, Sugar Cane Cannabis, and the soon to be built Osprey Nest.

This agreement will last until July 30th 2027, but can be renewed as long as everything is in good standing with the City.

“We just have to make sure our fire chief and the fire department have access to the buildings to regularly do inspections.” says Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“They have to know where the infrastructure is, and there’s a lump sum payment of $10,000 per year, with the cost of living increase annually that they will pay.”

The agreement will take effect for the area on August 1st of this year.